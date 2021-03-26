Devro (LON:DVO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.50

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55). Devro shares last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.52), with a volume of 114,219 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Devro alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £321.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. Devro’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other Devro news, insider Steve Good acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Lesley Jackson acquired 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46).

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.