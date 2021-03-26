DEX 24 Hour Volume Hits $70,052.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $70,052.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.62 or 0.00651028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023477 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.