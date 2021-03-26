DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 131,565 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fulton Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,776 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 572,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.