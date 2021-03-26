DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Nutrien by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1,425.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 518,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 8,515.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 466,467 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $55.01 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

