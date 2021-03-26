DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,679 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.33% of Monro worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of MNRO opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

