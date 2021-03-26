DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,003 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.20 and its 200-day moving average is $234.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

