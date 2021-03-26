DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,142 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.43% of Calavo Growers worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Calavo Growers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.15 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

