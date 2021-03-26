DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 1,647 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.28.

NSC opened at $268.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $269.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.31 and its 200 day moving average is $236.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

