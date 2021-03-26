DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 8,217 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Wayfair by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $330.41 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day moving average of $277.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

