DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $151,974,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $248.48 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $110.40 and a 1 year high of $254.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day moving average is $211.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

