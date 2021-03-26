DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 9,110 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,096,000 after buying an additional 7,459,134 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

