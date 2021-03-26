DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of KO opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

