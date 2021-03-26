DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 92,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,995,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

The stock has a market cap of $961.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DHT by 21.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at $1,899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DHT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

