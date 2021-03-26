Diameter Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 310,000 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 310,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,118,000. Spirit AeroSystems comprises approximately 1.3% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 1,261,443 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,319,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,731. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

