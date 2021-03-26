Diameter Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 700,000 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,000. Liberty Global makes up approximately 1.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 0.12% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $159,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 15,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,925. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

