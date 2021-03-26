Diameter Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the quarter. The ODP accounts for 1.1% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 0.68% of The ODP worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

