Diameter Capital Partners LP Sells 115,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Diameter Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Four Corners Property Trust comprises 0.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 0.35% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,128,000 after buying an additional 1,114,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,797 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $12,717,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,182,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 521,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 267,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.68. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCPT. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

