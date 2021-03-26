Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes $41.19 Million Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,965,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,186,000. Pluralsight comprises 4.4% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned about 1.35% of Pluralsight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pluralsight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pluralsight by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth about $31,147,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,164 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. 52,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,663. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

