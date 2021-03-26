Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,000. Foley Trasimene Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 0.58% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 16,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $45,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

