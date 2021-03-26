Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,115,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,300,000. R. R. Donnelley & Sons makes up about 1.0% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned about 5.76% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 667,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 759,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

RRD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $292.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

