Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,480,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,005,000. Service Properties Trust accounts for 1.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 0.90% of Service Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 366,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 513,227 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 102,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SVC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

