Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,487,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,439,000. Star Peak Energy Transition makes up approximately 3.2% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned about 3.10% of Star Peak Energy Transition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STPK. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,404,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000.

NYSE STPK traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $26.75. 27,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

