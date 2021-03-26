Digital Reserve Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.24 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and $3.24 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 97.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00255743 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.11 or 0.03528584 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

