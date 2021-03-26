Digitalcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $691.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 92.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $921,148.28 and approximately $691.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,886.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,665.60 or 0.03090920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00336305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.00924687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00412969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.16 or 0.00371445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00241284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,161,023 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.