DigitalNote Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $19.07 million and $632,505.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.62 or 0.00400235 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,034,740,647 coins and its circulating supply is 4,884,764,335 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

