Digix Gold Token (DGX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $984,492.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $984,492.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $56.76 or 0.00102890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00636325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023340 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

DGX is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,629 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

