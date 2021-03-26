Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $810.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005795 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007339 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00182519 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

