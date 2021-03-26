Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.68% of Nautilus worth $31,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,151. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

