Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.11 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of Mimecast worth $33,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Mimecast by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,228,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MIME traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

