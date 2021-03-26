Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,523,865 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1,261.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $31,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $201,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of TME traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,216,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072,434. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

