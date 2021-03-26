Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,236.85

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,236.85 ($29.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,578 ($33.68). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,540 ($33.19), with a volume of 583,632 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,436.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,236.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

