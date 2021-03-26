Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,236.85

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,236.85 ($29.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,578 ($33.68). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,540 ($33.19), with a volume of 583,632 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,436.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,236.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.