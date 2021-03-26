Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

