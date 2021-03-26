Discovery Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 14,521 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 730% compared to the typical volume of 1,749 call options.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,862,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

