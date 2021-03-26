DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.46% of DMC Global worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $538,182.98. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $854.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

