Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.80

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.80 and traded as high as C$52.02. Dollarama shares last traded at C$51.60, with a volume of 771,339 shares trading hands.

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

