Donu (DONU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Donu has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donu has a total market capitalization of $147,333.43 and $1.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donu alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00157196 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Donu Profile

Donu is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh

Donu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.