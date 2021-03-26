DREP (DREP) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $87.31 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023482 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,822,740,658 coins and its circulating supply is 3,809,904,957 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

