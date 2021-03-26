DubaiCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,899.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $761,812.34 and $3,899.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00023067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008167 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.