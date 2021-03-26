Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00060427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00231736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00822738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00076008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

