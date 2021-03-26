DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for $77.06 or 0.00141067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $79.76 million and $1.49 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00060188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00225674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00820839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026647 BTC.

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,015 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

