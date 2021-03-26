Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,821 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DPG opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

