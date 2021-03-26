Duquesne Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,145 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.90. The company had a trading volume of 205,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.10 and its 200-day moving average is $224.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.