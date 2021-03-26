Dynamic Price Down 4.3% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $24.86 million and $25,972.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.13 or 0.03095005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00333349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.75 or 0.00921979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.11 or 0.00396822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00368599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00240312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021349 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,342,170 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

