Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.49% of Earthstone Energy worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

