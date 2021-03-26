East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

