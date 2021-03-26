ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

ECNCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ECNCF opened at $6.23 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

