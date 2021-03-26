Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Ecolab worth $353,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.31 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.