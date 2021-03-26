Ecopetrol (EC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2021 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2021 – Ecopetrol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

3/15/2021 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/15/2021 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Ecopetrol was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 43.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 183,968 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 248.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 730,379 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

