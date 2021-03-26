Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) President Acquires $18,165.00 in Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) President Michael J. Brooks purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 2,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,515. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.57.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Edesa Biotech Company Profile
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
