Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) President Acquires $18,165.00 in Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) President Michael J. Brooks purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 2,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,515. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

