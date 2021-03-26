Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $57,942.00. Also, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. 339,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,171. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.